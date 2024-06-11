Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,500 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. 108,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,294. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.