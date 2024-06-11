Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,290 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil makes up 2.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $65.53. 196,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,984. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.