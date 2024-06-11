Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,210 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. 11,059,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,913,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

