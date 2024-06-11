Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BMD stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £204.73 million, a PE ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.57. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 49.60 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.50 ($0.77).
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile
