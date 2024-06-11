BayCom Corp (BCML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 11th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
BayCom Stock Performance
BayCom stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682. BayCom has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of BayCom in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
