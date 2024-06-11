Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $761,798,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,139,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.8 %

BDX traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $235.12. The company had a trading volume of 683,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

