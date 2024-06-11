Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.50

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 106266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BEG

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.95 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.