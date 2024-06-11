Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.50

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 106266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.32).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.
About Begbies Traynor Group
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
