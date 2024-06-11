Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BJWTY) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BJWTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7295 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Stock Performance
Shares of BJWTY opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Company Profile
