Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 50,000 Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

