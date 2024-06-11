Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,588 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.