Bellevue Group AG Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,045 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

