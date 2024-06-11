Bellevue Group AG Sells 135,422 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,422 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.14% of Doximity worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Doximity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

