Bellevue Group AG Sells 40,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

