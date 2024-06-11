Bellevue Group AG Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,443.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,350.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,259.94. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.