Bellevue Group AG Trims Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

PCVX stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,483 shares of company stock worth $6,469,643 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

