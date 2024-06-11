Bellevue Group AG Trims Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $181,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,555,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Trading Up 0.4 %

Natera stock opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.52. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

