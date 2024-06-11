Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,092 shares during the period. Biohaven accounts for approximately 1.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 1.43% of Biohaven worth $49,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Biohaven by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 681,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

