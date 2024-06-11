Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMEA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 61,810 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

