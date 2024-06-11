Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMEA. Barclays downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $154.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

