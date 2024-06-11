BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.26 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.26 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998348 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

