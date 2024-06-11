BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Bought by Jones Road Capital Management L.P.

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust comprises about 0.1% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 174,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 68,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

