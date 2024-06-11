BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BLCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Get BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.