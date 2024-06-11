BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0343 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
INRO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $25.51.
About BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF
