BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0343 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

INRO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

About BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

