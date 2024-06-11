Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $39,123.84 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

