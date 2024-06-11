Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,275 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

