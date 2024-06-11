Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,768,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,196. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

