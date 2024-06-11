Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 614,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,028. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

