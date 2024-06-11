Bokf Na Has $36.47 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 61.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.35. 780,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.10. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

