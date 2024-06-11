Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.04.

AVGO traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,448.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,339.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,237.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,454.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

