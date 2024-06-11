Bokf Na Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,887,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,967,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.12. 884,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,158. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.04. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.