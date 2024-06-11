BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $79,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 41,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,207. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

