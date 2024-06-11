Braidwell LP Has $41.77 Million Stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Braidwell LP lowered its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,608 shares during the quarter. Immunocore accounts for about 1.5% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Braidwell LP owned about 1.25% of Immunocore worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Immunocore by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of IMCR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,971. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

