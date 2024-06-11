Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Takes $12.57 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 406,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,000. PROG comprises 11.4% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,915. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

