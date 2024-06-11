Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Legend Biotech worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 146,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,104. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.