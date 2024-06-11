Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,969 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.02. 16,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,082. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.