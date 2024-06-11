Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.0 %

ALSN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.09. 12,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

