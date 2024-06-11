Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 336.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 874,020 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.69. 36,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

