Bridgewater Associates LP Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. 247,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,880. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

