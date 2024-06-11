Bridgewater Associates LP Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 134,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,217. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.