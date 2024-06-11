Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 23,634 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 463,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

