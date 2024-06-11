Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.77. 290,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,567. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

