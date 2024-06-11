Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 477 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 2.88% of Sprott worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $2,909,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 16.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Sprott by 42.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.13. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

