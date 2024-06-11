British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.00

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).
British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.29. The stock has a market cap of £244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02.
British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile
British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British Smaller Companies VCT
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.