Brown Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Shares of FSEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares. The stock has a market cap of $525.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

