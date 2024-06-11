Brown Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. 755,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.