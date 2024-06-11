BTIG Research Begins Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

