Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.96

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 194123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.
Burberry Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
