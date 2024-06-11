Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,117 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

GPN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

