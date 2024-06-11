Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 805,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

