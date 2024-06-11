Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. 80,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $533.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

